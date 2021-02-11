Difference between revisions of "Mayor of Harare"

Pindula

* [[Charles Tawengwa]] (1993 - 1995)
 
* [[Tony Gara]] (1995 - 1996)
* [[Solomon chirume Tawengwa]] (1996–1998) (Executive)
 
* [[Elias Mudzuri]] (2002 - 2003)
 
In 2005 the Executive Mayor, elected by the citizens, was replaced with a Ceremonial Mayor, elected by Councillors.  

The Mayors of Harare and Salisbury.

In 2005 the Executive Mayor, elected by the citizens, was replaced with a Ceremonial Mayor, elected by Councillors.

