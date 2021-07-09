|description= Queen Mother, Queen Mayvis MaZungu is the widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, father of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Queen Mother, Queen Mayvis MaZungu is the widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, father of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Backround

Husband

She was married to Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon (4 August 1924 – 17 September 1968).