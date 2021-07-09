Difference between revisions of "Mayvis maZungu"
Latest revision as of 17:58, 9 July 2021
Queen Mother, Queen Mayvis MaZungu is the widow of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, father of King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Backround
Husband
She was married to Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon (4 August 1924 – 17 September 1968).