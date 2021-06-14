Difference between revisions of "Mazambara Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Mazambara Secondary School''' (High School) is in Zimuto, Masvingo, Masvingo Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:25, 14 June 2021
Mazambara Secondary School (High School) is in Zimuto, Masvingo, Masvingo Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Sedeya Village, Ward 2, Zimuto, P Bag 9288, Masvingo.
Telephone: 039 7419, (039) 2 7419, (039) 2 61579.
Cell: 0779 959 725.
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=413536795404137 / https://www.facebook.com/Mazambara-high-school-2264413443798806/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.