Difference between revisions of "Mazowe"

Latest revision as of 14:23, 14 July 2021
Mazowe
|Population
(2009)
|9,966
Mazowe (formerly Mazoe) is a town (and District) located in Mashonaland Central Province. It is about 38 km north of Harare. It was known for it's citrus estates.
Location
Lat/Long: 17° 31′S, 30° 58′E
Mashonaland Central Province.
Population
In 1969, 95 810 Africans, 1990 Europeans. [1]
In 2009, the population was about 9,966 people.
History
Pre-colonial gold working sites were numerous, and the settlement was started in 1890 to serve the new colonial activity. Gold mining has declined (although small scale artisanal works continue) and the area is now more well known for it's agriculture. it is said to be the best agricultural land in Zimbabwe, with the Enterprise Valley coming second. Mazowe Dam, built in 1920, was built to provide irrigation for the citrus estates. [2]
Maize, cotton and tobacco are also grown in the area. [3]
Mazoe is linked to many Rhodesian historical events, especially around the 1896 Chimurenga. Mbuya Nehanda lived in the area. The Mazoe Patrol went from Harare to Alice Mine at Mazoe to rescue whites there, and returned.
Other information
Mazowe Local Government is Mazowe RDC.
See Mazowe High School is a boys boarding school in the area.
The popular juice drink Mazoe Orange Crush, which was founded in 1930, is named after the town.
Famous people associated with Mazowe are:
References
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019