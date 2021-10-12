Difference between revisions of "Mazowe"

The popular juice drink [[Mazoe Orange Crush]], which was founded in '''1930''', is named after the town.<br/>

See [[Mazowe High School]] is a boys boarding school in the area. <br/>

Mazoe is linked to many Rhodesian historical events, especially around the 1896 Chimurenga. [[Mbuya Nehanda]] lived in the area. The [[Mazoe Patrol]] went from Harare to Alice Mine at Mazoe to rescue whites there, and returned.

[[ Maize ]] , [[ cotton ]] and [[ tobacco ]] are also grown in the area. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

Pre-colonial gold working sites were numerous, and the settlement was started in '''1890''' to serve the new colonial activity. Gold mining has declined (although small scale artisanal works continue) and the area is now better known for it's agriculture. It is said to be the best agricultural land in Zimbabwe, with the [[Enterprise Valley]] coming second. [[Mazowe Dam]], built in '''1920''', was built to provide irrigation for the citrus estates. <ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>

Mazowe (formerly Mazoe) is a town (and District) located in Mashonaland Central Province. It is about 38 km north of Harare. It was known for it's citrus estates.

Location

Lat/Long: 17° 31′S, 30° 58′E

Mashonaland Central Province.

Population

In 1969, 95 810 Africans, 1990 Europeans. [1]

In 2009, the population was about 9,966 people.



History

Other information

Mazowe Local Government is Mazowe RDC.



See Howard High School.

See Langham Secondary School.

See Mazowe High School is a boys boarding school in the area.

The popular juice drink Mazoe Orange Crush, which was founded in 1930, is named after the town.



Famous people associated with Mazowe are:

