In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mazowe West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In '''2009''', the population was about 9 , 966 people. <br/>

In '''1969''', 95 810 Africans, 1990 Europeans. <ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref> <br/>

Mazowe (formerly Mazoe) is a town (and District) located in Mashonaland Central Province. It is about 38 km north of Harare. It was known for it's citrus estates.

Mazowe Dam

Location

Lat/Long: 17° 31′S, 30° 58′E

Mashonaland Central Province.

Population

History

The name comes from Manzozo, the place of the elephant. [2]

Pre-colonial gold working sites were numerous, and the settlement was started in 1890 to serve the new colonial activity. Gold mining has declined (although small scale artisanal works continue) and the area is now better known for it's agriculture. It is said to be the best agricultural land in Zimbabwe, with the Enterprise Valley coming second. Mazowe Dam, built in 1920, was built to provide irrigation for the citrus estates. [3]

Maize, cotton and tobacco are also grown in the area. [4]

Mazoe is linked to many Rhodesian historical events, especially around the 1896 First Chimurenga. Mbuya Nehanda lived in the area. The Mazoe Patrol went from Harare to Alice Mine at Mazoe to rescue whites there, and returned.

Government/Other information

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mazowe returnd to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe West returned to Parliament:

Christopher Tachiona Kuruneri of Zanu PF with 14 024 votes,

Biggie Township Chigonero of MDC with 7 085 votes,

Florence Chimunda, Independent, with 414 votes.

Mazowe East returned:

Chenhamo Chimutingwende of Zanu PF with 18 824 votes,

Shepherd Leonard Mushonga of MDC with 7 473 votes,

Gibson Madombwe of UP with 533 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe Central returned to Parliament:

Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga of Zanu PF with 10 823 votes or 69.93 percent,

Shepherd Mushonga of MDC–T with 3 998 votes or 25.83 percent,

Zivanayi Chiweshe of MDC–N with 656 votes or 4.24 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 15 477 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe North returned to Parliament:

Edgar Chidavaenzi of Zanu PF with 13 338 votes or 88.13 percent,

George Gwarada of MDC–T with 1 476 votes or 9.75 percent,

Olsen Mandizha of MDC–N with 209 votes or 1.38 percent,

1 other with 112 votes or 0.74 percent.

Total 15 135 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe South returned to Parliament:

Fortune Chasi of Zanu PF with 11 431 votes or 69.35 percent,

Maxwell Mandimutsira of MDC–T with 4 116 votes or 24.97 percent,

Adriano Nyakupe of MDC–N with 820 votes or 4.97 percent,

1 other with 116 votes or 0.70 percent.

Total 16 483 votes

Mazowe Local Government is Mazowe RDC.



Infrastructure

See Howard High School.

See Langham Secondary School.

See Mazowe High School is a boys boarding school in the area.

The popular juice drink Mazoe Orange Crush, which was founded in 1930, is named after the town. See Arthur Sturgess.



Mazoe - The Drink!



Famous people associated with Mazowe are:

References