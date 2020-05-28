Difference between revisions of "Mazowe"

Mazowe` (formerly Mazoe) is a town located in Mashonaland Central Province. It is about 38 km north of Harare. It was known for it's citrus estates.





Location

Lat/Long: 17° 31′S, 30°58′E

Mashonaland Central Province.

Population

In 2009, the population was about 9,966 people.

History

Pre-colonial gold working sites were numerous, and the settlement was started in 1890 to serve the new colonial activity. Gold mining has declined (although small scale artisanal works continue) and the area is now more well known for it's agriculture. it is said to be the best agricultural land in Zimbabwe, with the Enterprise Valley coming second. Mazowe Dam, built 1920, was built to provide irrigation for the citrus estates.

Maize, cotton and tobacco are also grown in the area.

Mazoe is linked to many Rhodesian historical events, especially around the 1896 Chimuranga. Mbuya Nehanda lived in the area. The Mazoe Patrol went from Harare to Alice Mine at Mazoe to rescue whites there, and returned.

Other information

Mazowe High School serves the area.

The popular juice drink Mazoe Orange Crush, which was founded in 1930, is named after the town.

Famous people associated with Mazowe are:

Further Reading

