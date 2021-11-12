It lies in agro-ecological region 2 of the country, receives an average rainfall of 864 mm per annum and experiences a mean annual temperature of about 210C.<ref name="bbackground">N. Mujere and D. Muzvinami, [http://archive.riversymposium.com/index.php?element=MUJERE EXAMINING THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON RESERVOIR RELIABILITY],retrieved:2 Apr 2015"</ref> The reservoir created by this dam has a full supply capacity of 44.6 x 106m3 with a surface area of 540 ha. Average A-pan evaporation rate of dam catchment is the 1630 mm/year (Tererai, 2006). The dam’s catchment is 355 km2. Farmers abstract water from rivers, reservoirs, boreholes as well as weirs thereby affecting the amount of water entering downstream dams, including Mazowe dam.<ref name="bbackground"/>

It lies in agro-ecological region 2 of the country, receives an average rainfall of 864 mm per annum and experiences a mean annual temperature of about 210C.<ref name="bbackground">N. Mujere and D. Muzvinami, [http://archive.riversymposium.com/index.php?element=MUJERE EXAMINING THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON RESERVOIR RELIABILITY],retrieved:2 Apr 2015"</ref> The reservoir created by this dam has a full supply capacity of 44.6 x 106m3 with a surface area of 540 ha. Average A-pan evaporation rate of dam catchment is the 1630 mm/year (Tererai, 2006). The dam’s catchment is 355 km2. Farmers abstract water from rivers, reservoirs, boreholes as well as weirs thereby affecting the amount of water entering downstream dams, including Mazowe dam.<ref name="bbackground"/>

Mazowe Dam (17°31'18"S, 30°59'19"E) was built across the [[Mazowe River]] in 1918 for irrigating citrus plantations and annual crops like maize, soya beans and wheat. It is a concrete arch dam, built by George Pauling and Co. At the time it was built, it was 'state of the art'. In 1961, teh dam wall was raised by 3 m. the am is 37m high and hast an arc length of 163 m.<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

Mazowe Dam (17°31'18"S, 30°59'19"E) was built across the [[Mazowe River]] in 1918 for irrigating citrus plantations and annual crops like maize, soya beans and wheat. It is a concrete arch dam, built by George Pauling and Co. At the time it was built, it was 'state of the art'. In 1961, teh dam wall was raised by 3 m. the am is 37m high and hast an arc length of 163 m.<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

Mazowe Dam is located in the Mazowe town of Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe. It offers a number of recreational activities for both local and international visitors who throng the area all year round.

Background

Mazowe Dam (17°31'18"S, 30°59'19"E) was built across the Mazowe River in 1918 for irrigating citrus plantations and annual crops like maize, soya beans and wheat. It is a concrete arch dam, built by George Pauling and Co. At the time it was built, it was 'state of the art'. In 1961, teh dam wall was raised by 3 m. the am is 37m high and hast an arc length of 163 m.[1] It lies in agro-ecological region 2 of the country, receives an average rainfall of 864 mm per annum and experiences a mean annual temperature of about 210C.[2] The reservoir created by this dam has a full supply capacity of 44.6 x 106m3 with a surface area of 540 ha. Average A-pan evaporation rate of dam catchment is the 1630 mm/year (Tererai, 2006). The dam’s catchment is 355 km2. Farmers abstract water from rivers, reservoirs, boreholes as well as weirs thereby affecting the amount of water entering downstream dams, including Mazowe dam.[2]

Mazowe Dam

Activities

Mazowe Dam offers a number of recreational activities. The main being fishing, which is favored by most locals who usually travel to the dam for fun fishing. Boat rides are also common in the area with people coming from all corners of the country to enjoy the serene and stable water of Mazowe Dam. Mazowe is strategically located in an area suitable for sight-seeing. There is a variety of natural vegetation as well.



















