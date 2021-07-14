Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mazowe High School"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 32: Line 32:
  
  
'''Mazowe High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
+
'''Mazowe High School''' is a is a [[Salvation Army Church]] boys boarding school in [[Mazowe]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].  
 +
 
 +
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
 +
 
 +
==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' 17km from Westgate Mall along the Old Mazowe road. P Bag 211A, Harare.  <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' +263 (0) 75 25603/2266, +263 (0) 75 25600, +263 (0) 75 25601. <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' mazowehigh2011@gmail.com. <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 +
 
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 +
 
 +
==History==
 +
Mazowe High School was opened in '''1959'''.
 +
The school was awarded the secretary's bell in '''2016''' for being the most developing school in Mashonaland Central Province.
 +
 
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
The school has a swimming pool, a pavilion and a computer lab.
 +
 
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
The school enrols about 700 students. <br/>
 +
There are 35 staff. <br/>
 +
The school offers O and A level.  
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
 +
 
 +
==Associations==
 +
Notable alumni include:
 +
* [[Amos Midzi]]
 +
 
 +
==Other information==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
SEO template
 +
 
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Mazowe High School
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland Central,O Level
 +
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 61: Line 116:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 

Revision as of 13:58, 14 July 2021

Mazowe High School
Location
Mashonaland Central
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-75-2266


Mazowe High School is a is a Salvation Army Church boys boarding school in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: 17km from Westgate Mall along the Old Mazowe road. P Bag 211A, Harare.
Telephone: +263 (0) 75 25603/2266, +263 (0) 75 25600, +263 (0) 75 25601.
Cell:
Email: mazowehigh2011@gmail.com.
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Mazowe High School was opened in 1959. The school was awarded the secretary's bell in 2016 for being the most developing school in Mashonaland Central Province.

School Grounds

The school has a swimming pool, a pavilion and a computer lab.

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school enrols about 700 students.
There are 35 staff.
The school offers O and A level.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni include:

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template




Articles You Might Like





References

</references>

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mazowe_High_School&oldid=108082"