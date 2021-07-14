Difference between revisions of "Mazowe High School"
Revision as of 13:58, 14 July 2021
|Mazowe High School
|Location
|Mashonaland Central
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-75-2266
Mazowe High School is a is a Salvation Army Church boys boarding school in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 17km from Westgate Mall along the Old Mazowe road. P Bag 211A, Harare.
Telephone: +263 (0) 75 25603/2266, +263 (0) 75 25600, +263 (0) 75 25601.
Cell:
Email: mazowehigh2011@gmail.com.
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Mazowe High School was opened in 1959. The school was awarded the secretary's bell in 2016 for being the most developing school in Mashonaland Central Province.
School Grounds
The school has a swimming pool, a pavilion and a computer lab.
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school enrols about 700 students.
There are 35 staff.
The school offers O and A level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni include:
Other information
Further Reading
References
