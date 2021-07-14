The school offers O and A level.

There are 35 staff. <br/>

The school enrols about 700 students. <br/>

The school has a swimming pool, a pavilion and a computer lab.

The school was awarded the secretary's bell in '''2016''' for being the most developing school in Mashonaland Central Province.

Mazowe High School was opened in '''1959'''.

'''Address:''' 17km from Westgate Mall along the Old Mazowe road. P Bag 211A, Harare. <br/>

'''Mazowe High School''' is a is a [[Salvation Army Church]] boys boarding school in [[Mazowe]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].

'''Mazowe High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility .





Mazowe High School is a is a Salvation Army Church boys boarding school in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province.

Location

Address: 17km from Westgate Mall along the Old Mazowe road. P Bag 211A, Harare.

Telephone: +263 (0) 75 25603/2266, +263 (0) 75 25600, +263 (0) 75 25601.

Cell:

Email: mazowehigh2011@gmail.com.

Web:



History

Mazowe High School was opened in 1959. The school was awarded the secretary's bell in 2016 for being the most developing school in Mashonaland Central Province.

School Grounds

The school has a swimming pool, a pavilion and a computer lab.

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school enrols about 700 students.

There are 35 staff.

The school offers O and A level.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni include:

Other information

Further Reading

