'''Mazowe High School''' (Boys High School) is a [[Salvation Army Church]] boys boarding school in [[Mazowe]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].

Mazowe Boys High School badge

Location

Address: 17km from Westgate Mall along the Old Mazowe road. P Bag 211A, Harare.

Telephone: +263 (0) 75 25603/2266, +263 (0) 75 25600, +263 (0) 75 25601.

Cell:

Email: mazowehigh2011@gmail.com.

Web:



History

Mazowe High School was opened in 1959. The school was awarded the secretary's bell in 2016 for being the most developing school in Mashonaland Central Province.

School Grounds

The school has a swimming pool, a pavilion and a computer lab.

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school enrolls about 700 students.

There are 35 staff.

The school offers O and A level.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni include:

Other information

Further Reading

References

