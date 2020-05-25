Difference between revisions of "Mazvita Zindimo"

In July 2018, Mazvita Zindimo was elected to Ward 11 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1407 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Mutare RDC with 1407 votes, beating Samuel Gogode of MDC-Alliance with 817 votes, Shelton Moyanaof NPF with 102 votes and Justice Mharadzo of PRC with 44 votes. [1]

Events

