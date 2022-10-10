Difference between revisions of "Mbalabala"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
The village hosts a large army barracks, which is the Zimbabwe School of Infantry, formerly Shaw Barracks for the Rhodesian African Rifles from '''1976''' to '''1980'''. <br/>
The village hosts a large army barracks, which is the Zimbabwe School of Infantry, formerly Shaw Barracks for the Rhodesian African Rifles from '''1976''' to '''1980'''. <br/>
The site was previously St. Stephen's College from '''February 1959''' to '''December 1975'''.<br/>
The site was previously St. Stephen's College from '''February 1959''' to '''December 1975'''.<br/>
|+
|+
See [[Mawabeni Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Mawabeni Secondary School]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 11:42, 10 October 2022
Mbalabala (formerly Balla Balla) is 66 km south east of Bulawayo. It is the fork on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road to Zvishavane, and a stop on the branch railway to Gwanda and the railhead for the Filabusi mining area. It is home to the ZNA School of Infantry, and formerly the RAR barracks.
Location
Lat/Long: 20° 27′ S, 29° 3′E
Matabeleland South Province.
History
The name is derived from the Ndebele word for Kudu.
The village hosts a large army barracks, which is the Zimbabwe School of Infantry, formerly Shaw Barracks for the Rhodesian African Rifles from 1976 to 1980.
The site was previously St. Stephen's College from February 1959 to December 1975.
ZNA 1 Brigade, 1.1 Inf. Bn. is based at Mbalabala.
See Mawabeni Secondary School.
Other information
The area's economy is based on gold mining, cattle ranching, and maize production
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"