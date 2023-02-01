Difference between revisions of "Mbanje"
Mbanje (in English Cannabis or Dagga) is a plant most known for being a smoked recreational drug. However, the plant has other commercial uses such as hemp fibre, medicine, oils. In Zimbabwe, possession of the drug without the required farming license is a crime.
Michaellaban
Mbanje (in English Cannabis or Dagga) is a plant most known for being a smoked recreational drug. However, the plant has other commercial uses such as hemp fibre, medicine, oils. In Zimbabwe, possession of the drug without the required farming license is a crime.
Mbanje farming was legalised in Zimbabwe in April 2018.
Latest revision as of 13:48, 1 February 2023
Mbanje (in English Cannabis or Dagga, weed) is a plant most known for being a smoked recreational drug. However, the plant has other commercial uses such as hemp fibre, medicine, oils. In Zimbabwe, possession of the drug without the required farming license is a crime.
Mbanje farming was legalised in Zimbabwe in April 2018. [1]
References