'''Mbanje''' (in English Cannabis or Dagga, weed) is a plant most known for being a smoked recreational drug. However, the plant has other commercial uses such as hemp fibre, medicine, oils. In Zimbabwe, possession of the drug without the required farming license is a crime.
  
Mbanje farming was legalised in Zimbabwe in '''April 2018'''. <ref name="pn">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/28/govt-legalises-mbanje-farming/ Govt Legalises Mbanje Farming]</ref>
Latest revision as of 13:48, 1 February 2023

Mbanje (in English Cannabis or Dagga, weed) is a plant most known for being a smoked recreational drug. However, the plant has other commercial uses such as hemp fibre, medicine, oils. In Zimbabwe, possession of the drug without the required farming license is a crime.

Mbanje farming was legalised in Zimbabwe in April 2018. [1]

See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.

References

  1. Govt Legalises Mbanje Farming



