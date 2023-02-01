'''Mbanje''' (in English Cannabis or Dagga , weed ) is a plant most known for being a smoked recreational drug. However, the plant has other commercial uses such as hemp fibre, medicine, oils. In Zimbabwe, possession of the drug without the required farming license is a crime.

Mbanje farming was legalised in Zimbabwe in April 2018. [1]

See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.



