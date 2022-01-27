Difference between revisions of "Mbano Matemavi"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Mbano Matemavi has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
|+
Mbano Matemavihas for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
|+
|+
==Mbano Matemavi==
==Mbano Matemavi==
|Line 44:
|Line 46:
==References==
==References==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 12:52, 27 January 2022
Mbano Matemavi has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Mbano Matemavi
Evo Nzou, Makunda,
Maita Mbano, evo Musiyiwa,
Mwoyowevhu, zvaitwa Madzorera.
Maita zvenyu vomuGoromonzi, vokwaChikwaka.
Zvaitwa vemvuto chena, vomuDzimwe.
Maita Matemavi, Mbano yangu yiyi.
Chiuya chinenge mukaka,
Chinodyiwa navasina meno,
Mhuka isina mutumbi,
Chiuya chavachafema.
Maita vari pamhiri paNhora,
Vari Dzimwe, muGoromonzi,
VokwaChikwaka, VaChivakanamabwe,
Kuvaka nomuti unosakara
Kana kudyiwa nomuchenje.
Maita zvenyu vari Mutiwaora.
Waita waCheza naBenhura,
Zvaitwa maKorekore, VaChipahomwoyo.
Aiwa tatenda Musenda,
Zvaitwa, zvaonekwa vari Dzimwe.[1]
References
- ↑ Mutupo/Totem, Harare Tees, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2015