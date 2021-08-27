Difference between revisions of "Mbare High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Mbare High School''' is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zim...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Mbare High School''' is in [[Mbare]], [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
'''Mbare High School''' is in [[Mbare]], [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 38:
|Line 40:
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 48:
|Line 46:
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 12:35, 27 August 2021
Mbare High School is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.