Difference between revisions of "Mbare High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
==Location==
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
('''August 2021''') <br/>
|−
'''Address:''' <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|+
Revision as of 12:45, 27 August 2021
Mbare High School is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Munaku Way, Cnr Mavhiyani St, Mbare.
Telephone: +263 4 620 241, +263 4 668 268.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Biggy. ..Mbare high school students - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myDI3ajqZ94