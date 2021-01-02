Difference between revisions of "Mbare New Year's Eve Party"

[[File:Mbare_Party_Flier.jpg|thumb|right|Mbare New Year's Eve Party]] The '''Mbare New Year's Eve Party 2020''' was held in [[Mbare]] on 31 December 2020 less than 100 metres from Matapi Police Station. The party was held for free with thousands of people in attendance violating [[Covid-19]] lockdown regulations.

Organisers

David House International.

Performing Artists

According to the flier advertising the party, Dadza D, DJ Fantan, Levels, Rhibe, Soul Jah Love, Hwinza, Stunner, Abisha Palmer, Nutty O among many others were billed to perform at the party. It is not clear if everyone on the flier managed to perform.

Arrests

On January 2, 2021, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said it had arrested 52 people. They also announced that they were looking for DJ Fantan.[1]

References