Difference between revisions of "Mbeu"

In May 2022, Mbeu fired his manager of seven years, Eugine Museredza, claiming there was a lack of real growth and innovation.<ref name="NR">Vanessa Moyo, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/05/19/afro-fusion-artist-ashton-mbeu-nyahora-fires-his-manager-of-7-years/ Afro-fusion artist Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora fires his manager of 7 years], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: May 19, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022</ref>

Mbeu started his musical journey at a very young age. His parents died when he was quite young. Mbeu was groomed at [[Pakare Paye Arts Centre]] and mentored by the late music icon [[Oliver Mtukudzi]].

Mbeu is a singer, guitarist and mbira player mostly known for his famous song Mavanga. He's the leader of his band, Mbeu and The Mhodzi Tribe.

Background

Videos

Mbeu - Mavanga

Discography

Hatizvimirire (June 2018)

Hatikendenge (December 2018)

Mhodzi Tribe

The Mhodzi Tribe is a platform established by Mbeu for musicians and artists. Fronted by Mbeu himself it comprises the band, creative hub and events management portfolio. It was established in 2015 with the objective of promoting music and art as an avenue to provide people with hope, entertainment and of celebrating diverse human cultures. Its vision is to positively impact people’s lives through music and art.

Services

Music Production

Live shows

Cooperate Events

Private Functions

Roadshows and public meetings

Clothing Line - Mbeu branded t-shirts, caps and other clothing materials.