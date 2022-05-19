Difference between revisions of "Mbeu"
Latest revision as of 09:37, 19 May 2022
|Mbeu
|Born
|Ashton Tapiwa Nyahora
September 30, 1992
Harare
|Website
|Mbeu & Mhodzi Tribe on Facebook
|Notes
Contacts: mbeu.mhodzitribe@gmail.com
Manager: Eugene Museredza on +263772919755
Mbeu is a singer, guitarist and mbira player mostly known for his famous song Mavanga. He's the leader of his band, Mbeu and The Mhodzi Tribe.
Background
Mbeu started his musical journey at a very young age. His parents died when he was quite young. Mbeu was groomed at Pakare Paye Arts Centre and mentored by the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi.
In May 2022, Mbeu fired his manager of seven years, Eugine Museredza, claiming there was a lack of real growth and innovation.[1]
Videos
Discography
- Hatizvimirire (June 2018)
- Hatikendenge (December 2018)
Mhodzi Tribe
The Mhodzi Tribe is a platform established by Mbeu for musicians and artists. Fronted by Mbeu himself it comprises the band, creative hub and events management portfolio. It was established in 2015 with the objective of promoting music and art as an avenue to provide people with hope, entertainment and of celebrating diverse human cultures. Its vision is to positively impact people’s lives through music and art.
Services
- Music Production
- Live shows
- Cooperate Events
- Private Functions
- Roadshows and public meetings
- Clothing Line - Mbeu branded t-shirts, caps and other clothing materials.
References
- ↑ Vanessa Moyo, Afro-fusion artist Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora fires his manager of 7 years, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 19, 2022, Retrieved: May 19, 2022