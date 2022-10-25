Difference between revisions of "Mbire"

Pindula

Mbire is a district in the far north of Mashonaland Central Province.

The Mbire Local Government is Mbire RDC.

Mbiresaurus raathi (see Dinosaurs - Zimbabwe) was found here in 2017.

