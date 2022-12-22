Difference between revisions of "Mbire"
Latest revision as of 12:14, 22 December 2022
Mbire is a district in the far north of Mashonaland Central Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.
Mbiresaurus raathi (see Dinosaurs - Zimbabwe) was found here in 2017.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbire returned to Parliament:
- David Butau of Zanu PF with 19 958 votes or 86.93 percent,
- Gomorashe Nongera of MDC–T with 2 332 votes or 10.16 percent,
- Uys Gonsalo of MDC–N with 668 votes or 2.91 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 22 958 votes
The Mbire Local Government is Mbire RDC.