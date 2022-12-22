Difference between revisions of "Mbire"

'''Mbiresaurus raathi''' (see [[Dinosaurs - Zimbabwe]]) was found here in '''2017'''.

The '''Mbire''' Local Government is [[Mbire RDC]].

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[Uys Gonsalo]] of MDC–N with 668 votes or 2.91 percent,

* [[Gomorashe Nongera]] of MDC–T with 2 332 votes or 10.16 percent,

* [[David Butau]] of Zanu PF with 19 958 votes or 86.93 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mbire''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Mbire''' is a district in the far north of [[Mashonaland Central]] Province. It is also a constituency of [[Parliament]].

The Mbire Local Government is Mbire RDC.