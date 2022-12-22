Difference between revisions of "Mbire"

Pindula

'''Mbire''' is a district in the far north of [[Mashonaland Central]] Province.  
'''Mbire''' is a district in the far north of [[Mashonaland Central]] Province. It is also a constituency of [[Parliament]].
'''Mbiresaurus raathi''' (see [[Dinosaurs - Zimbabwe]]) was found here in '''2017'''.
==Government==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mbire''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[David Butau]] of Zanu PF with 19 958 votes or 86.93 percent,
* [[Gomorashe Nongera]] of MDC–T with 2 332 votes or 10.16 percent,
* [[Uys Gonsalo]] of MDC–N with 668 votes or 2.91 percent,
* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
'''Total''' '''22 958 votes'''
Latest revision as of 12:14, 22 December 2022

Mbire is a district in the far north of Mashonaland Central Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.

Mbiresaurus raathi (see Dinosaurs - Zimbabwe) was found here in 2017.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbire returned to Parliament:

  • David Butau of Zanu PF with 19 958 votes or 86.93 percent,
  • Gomorashe Nongera of MDC–T with 2 332 votes or 10.16 percent,
  • Uys Gonsalo of MDC–N with 668 votes or 2.91 percent,
  • 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 22 958 votes


The Mbire Local Government is Mbire RDC.

