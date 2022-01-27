Pindula

Latest revision as of 14:29, 27 January 2022

Mbizi Game Park
Mbiziii.png
Nearest cityHarare
Awards
  • Awards
  • 2nd Runner up Accommodation stand - Sanganai Hlanganani World Travel Expo 2015 and 2016
Websitewww.mbizi.co.zw


Mbizi Game Park is in Harare Metropolitan Province. The game park offers conference facilities, team building facilities, and a wedding venue with a view of wild animals.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Mbizi Game Park is 10km away from Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

Activities

Visitors can participate in the below-mentioned activities.

  • Picnics
  • Fishing
  • Canoeing
  • Game Drives
  • Game Walks *
  • Caveman Painting Viewing
  • Bush Walks
  • Volleyball
  • Boat Cruise
  • Accommodation - Bed and Breakfast and Self Catering

Awards

The Mbizi Game Park won the second place at the Sanganani-Hlanganani World Travel Expo 2015 and 2016.

Pictures

  • Mbzi 1.jpg
  • Mbizi 2.jpg
  • Mbzi 3.jpg
  • Mbizi game.jpg
  • Mbiziii.jpg


References

