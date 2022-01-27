The ''' Mbizi Game Park ''' won the second place at the Sanganani-Hlanganani World Travel Expo ''' 2015 ''' and ''' 2016 ''' .

* Accommodation - Bed and Breakfast and Self Catering

Visitors can participate in the below-mentioned activities.

''' Mbizi Game Park ''' is 10km away from Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

'''Mbizi Game Park''' is in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. The game park offers conference facilities, team building facilities, and a wedding venue with a view of wild animals.

'''Mbizi Game Park''' is a game park in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. The game park offers conference facilities, team building facilities, as a wedding venue and a view of the wild animals.



Cell Number : 077 333 9298

: 077 333 9298 Twitter : @mbizigp

: @mbizigp Email : info@mbizi.co.zw

: info@mbizi.co.zw Website: http://www.mbizi.co.zw

Activities

Picnics

Fishing

Canoeing

Game Drives

Game Walks *

Caveman Painting Viewing

Bush Walks

Volleyball

Boat Cruise

Awards

