Latest revision as of 14:29, 27 January 2022
Mbizi Game Park is in Harare Metropolitan Province. The game park offers conference facilities, team building facilities, and a wedding venue with a view of wild animals.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
- Cell Number: 077 333 9298
- Twitter: @mbizigp
- Email: info@mbizi.co.zw
- Website: http://www.mbizi.co.zw
Mbizi Game Park is 10km away from Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.
Activities
Visitors can participate in the below-mentioned activities.
- Picnics
- Fishing
- Canoeing
- Game Drives
- Game Walks *
- Caveman Painting Viewing
- Bush Walks
- Volleyball
- Boat Cruise
- Accommodation - Bed and Breakfast and Self Catering
Awards
The Mbizi Game Park won the second place at the Sanganani-Hlanganani World Travel Expo 2015 and 2016.
Pictures