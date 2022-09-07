Difference between revisions of "Mbizo"
Mbizo is a constituency of parliament in Midlands Province, near Kwekwe.
Government
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mbizo returned to Parliament:
- Settlement Chikwinya of CCC with 7 146 votes,
- Vongaishe Mupereri of Zanu PF with 3 232 votes,
- Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo of MDC Alliance with 189 votes,
- Gladys G. Mutunami of UZA with 103 votes,
- Lovemore Chibukwe of UDA with 89 votes.