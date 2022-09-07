Difference between revisions of "Mbizo"

Pindula

Mbizo is a constituency of parliament in Midlands Province, near Kwekwe.


Government

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mbizo returned to Parliament:

