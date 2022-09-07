Difference between revisions of "Mbizo"
Mbizo is a constituency of parliament in Midlands Province, near Kwekwe.
Government
In the 2018 Harmonised Elections, Mbizo returned to parliament Settlement Chikwinya of the MDC. He was recalled by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on 17 March 2021.
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mbizo returned to Parliament:
- Settlement Chikwinya of CCC with 7 146 votes,
- Vongaishe Mupereri of Zanu PF with 3 232 votes,
- Eventhough-Brave Mapfumo of MDC Alliance with 189 votes,
- Gladys G. Mutunami of UZA with 103 votes,
- Lovemore Chibukwe of UDA with 89 votes.