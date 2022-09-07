Difference between revisions of "Mbizo"

* [[Settlement Chikwinya]] of CCC with 7 146 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Mbizo''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2018''' Harmonised Elections, Mbizo returned to [[parliament]] [[Settlement Chikwinya]] of the MDC. He was recalled by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on '''17 March 2021'''.

Mbizo is a constituency of parliament in Midlands Province, near Kwekwe.





Government

