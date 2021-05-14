Difference between revisions of "Mbizo High School"

(No difference)

Mbizo High School is in Kwekwe, Midlands Province.

Location

Address: Mbizo, Kwekwe

18° 54' 10" South, 29° 51' 31" East

Telephone: 055 40067, 055 40862, 055 40067, 055 43140.

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://www.mbizohighschool.ac.zw/ Face Book ]https://www.facebook.com/Mbizo-Secondary-High-School-238445602957085/]



History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information