Difference between revisions of "Mbizo High School"

Latest revision as of 05:49, 18 May 2021
Mbizo High School is in Kwekwe, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Location
Address: Mbizo, Kwekwe
18° 54' 10" South, 29° 51' 31" East
Telephone: 055 40067, 055 40862, 055 40067, 055 43140.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mbizohighschool.ac.zw/ Face Book https://www.facebook.com/Mbizo-Secondary-High-School-238445602957085/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.