Prince Mbonisi Zulu is the brother of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. Mangosuthu Buthelezi said Mbonisi was born out of wedlock and should be grateful he was given royal roles despite his birth status.

Mbonisi Zulu, Princess Thembi Zulu accused Buthelezi of imposing Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu on them. However, Buthelezi denied the accusations and said the late King Goodwill Zwelithini appointed her.

Role In Zulu King Succession

Mbonisi and other royal members had secret meetings where they excluded Buthelezi. They denied that their secret meetings were sinister, saying they were discussing how to support the new regent and had intended to report back to the wider royal family.

In an impromptu press conference held metres away from KwaKhangela royal palace in Nongoma, the grouping which was about 40 in number and led by Princess Thembi, Prince Mbonisi and little known Prince Thokozani Zulu, said it was hurt that the alleged poisoning of disputed Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu was being indirectly pinned on them.

Speaking on why Buthelezi was excluded from the meetings, Princess Thembi said:

"The reason why we decided not to invite the Prince (Buthelezi) to the meeting is that he doesn't give us space to freely discuss matters. He would belittle you, make you feel like a toddler in front of people and shoot you down if you have a view he does not like. So we decided to meet on our own."

They also distanced themselves from any involvement in the death of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.