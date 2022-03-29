Difference between revisions of "Mbudzi"
Mbudzi is a Shona word which means goat, the animal.
Mbudzi phone
The word is also used as slang to mean a mobile phone which is not a smartphone. Such mobile phones are popular in Zimbabwe as they are known for long-lasting batteries and convenient simplicity.