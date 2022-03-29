Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mbudzi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Mbudzi''' is a Shona word which means goat, the animal. thumb|Mbudzi animal ==Mbudzi phone== The word is also used as slang to mean a mobile p...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:02, 29 March 2022

Mbudzi is a Shona word which means goat, the animal.

Mbudzi animal

Mbudzi phone

The word is also used as slang to mean a mobile phone which is not a smartphone. Such mobile phones are popular in Zimbabwe as they are known for long-lasting batteries and convenient simplicity.

Mbudzi phone
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mbudzi&oldid=116202"