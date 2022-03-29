Difference between revisions of "Mbudzi"

A 2017 report from the [[Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee]] (ZIMVAC) revealed that 46 percent of households in the country owned goats. Goats are usually kept as a source of meat for the household but they are also sold as a source of income for other needs.

In 2014, the [[Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe]] put the number of goats in the country at 3.1 million. <ref name="gpj">Fortune Moyo, [https://globalpressjournal.com/africa/zimbabwe/despite-challenges-female-farmers-find-goats-more-profitable-than-cattle Despite Challenges, Female Farmers Find Goats More Profitable Than Cattle]''GlobalPressJournal.com retrieved: 29 March 2022''</ref>

Together with cattle and chickens, goats are popular in Zimbabwe as livestock in the rural areas.

Mbudzi is a Shona word which means goat, the animal.

Mbudzi phone

The word is also used as slang to mean a mobile phone which is not a smartphone. Such mobile phones are popular in Zimbabwe as they are known for long-lasting batteries and convenient simplicity.

