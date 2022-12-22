As a result, he has lost a lot of weight. It is said after losing his job and bene­fits Mbudziyadhura retreated to live within his means at his land in Hozheri in Lalapansi area some 30 km outside [[Gweru]].<ref name="hmetro">Latwell Nyangu, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mbudziyadhura-under-weather/], ''H-Metro, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021''</ref>

Mbudziyadhura is a Zimbabwean actor and comedian who came to spotlight in the drama series Gringo in the late 1990s. He was employed by the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA).

Background

Blessing Chimhowa was born on 4 April 1974 and attended Sheni Primary School in Mutare.

Career

Chimhowa started acting when he was in primary school. He has featured in a number of popular films such as Yellow Card where he played the character of Obert and Soles of Emmanuel.

He also took part in the stage play titled Salome that premiered at HIFA 2000. Besides acting he is also involved in a number of radio and television commercials.

In terms of my acting, he likes NdiGringo Chete, but in terms of quality and the best production, Gringo Troublemaker beats them all.

When asked how he got the role of Mbudziyadhura in the drama, Chimhowa said it was through a rigorous audition and he had to dance according to the tune of the scriptwriter and directors.

When he went to the auditions, the producers said they wanted someone who was ‘dull’ to replace the clever John Banda because they wanted to ‘kill’ the character.

He had to be dull in order to be considered and that’s how he earned the role of Mbudziyadhura.[1]

Retirement

In December 2022, Chimhohwa announced that he was quitting acting in order to find happiness. He said:

The main reason for quitting acting was to find happiness. I no longer feel happy playing or acting anymore. In Zimbabwe, acting and the arts, in general, are more like part-time rather than full-time jobs. Yes, I am a brand now and during those days, I was happy doing it and also when corporate sponsorship used to sustain the television drama series back in the days, but now things are different. As such I can conclude that lack of proper endorsements and financial security has resulted in my retirement from acting. Out of love for acting, I had entertained people for free, sometimes I would take up gigs on pro-bono. When that is done, I go home having made people happy but feeling empty inside. I have been acting for more than 30 years, but professionally on stage and on screen, we can date it closer to 1998. I have been a mischievous boy growing up and I remember back in primary school in Grade 5, that is where all the acting began. Thanks to Mrs Sidhuma, a drama teacher who believed that she could turn this energy into much more useful energy. At a professional level, I was discovered by Screen Talent, a now-defunct talent search organisation that specialised on sourcing acting gigs, coaching, and also acted as an agent to advertising companies that needed actors for screen, photo shoots, and voice acting jobs.

Health Problems

The prolific comedian is not feeling well and is in constant pain, his close relatives have revealed.

Mbudziyadhura is well-known for his role in the popular Gringo series and they partnered well stealing the hearts of many.

In an interview, close associate Paradzai Makosa, commonly known as Elder Para in circles, con­firmed that the actor was suffering from depression and weight loss. He said:

We feared the worst when he got serious on Tuesday 26 January 2021, being in Coronavirus times and all, but the clinic did not refer him any further so it came as a relief but he is not out of the woods yet, as he is in constant pain. You might want to know that hard times have befallen a lot of people in this country, and Mbudziyadhura has not been spared. He lost his full-time employment with HIFA and with it, he lost his medical benefits amongst many other benefits. Acting as a profession has stood still since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic since last year and any acting or MC gigs have gone totally dry. Mbudziyadhura has long-term complications with his stomach resulting from a near-death car accident he suffered back in 2007 and lately the pain has revisited him and he is in constant pain.

As a result, he has lost a lot of weight. It is said after losing his job and bene­fits Mbudziyadhura retreated to live within his means at his land in Hozheri in Lalapansi area some 30 km outside Gweru.[2]

