Mbuya Chikonamombe
==Mbuya Chikonamombe==
References
==References==
Latest revision as of 12:58, 27 January 2022
Mbuya Chikonamombe has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Mbuya Chikonamombe
Maita Mbuya,
Maita vari Gombwe,
Kuziva zvenyu vari Rare,
Hekani VaDzete vakabuda muRenje,
Vachiuyawo kuno kuzotitsvagawo VaMaromo.
Zvaitwa vari Zvihota,
Vana vaMaromo,
Gusho rangu riri,
Maita zvenyu Mhara,
Chikonamombe.
Manyuka angu yaya,
Makanyaya churu namate chikave murove.
Maita vari Gangarahwe Mukonde,
Kune Mhara inobhururuka,
Yakaera kutsika pasi kana yomhanya.
Kuziva zvenyu Mhara yangu yiyi,
Makanga musorwara mhezi,
Makatozozadzwa mhezi navaranda,
Mazviita zvenyu vokwaSadzadete,
Gobvu rinokonza chitsa,
Dzangare,
Vauyauya vakabva Renje.
Maita VaMaromo, Chigumbu chino unye.
Chinotodenhwa huri usiku
Kuchidenha masikati chinovava.
Maita vari Zvihota, chikomo chakaumbwa nevhu,
Chisina kana nakatombozvako pamusoro,
Chinowanikwapo chisipiti chete kunge nhova yomucheche.
Aiwa zvaonekwa Gusho,
Zvaitwa Mbuya, Chikonamombe.[1]
References
- ↑ Mutupo/Totem, Harare Tees, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2015