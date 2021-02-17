Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mbuya Docus Hospital"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox hospital <!-- All parameters and comments should be left intact for future editors --> <!-- All parameters are optional, but please copy the entire template --> <!--...")
 
m (Redirected page to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital)
Tag: New redirect
 
Line 1: Line 1:
{{Infobox hospital
+
#REDIRECT [[Mbuya Dorcas Hospital]]
<!-- All parameters and comments should be left intact for future editors -->
 
<!-- All parameters are optional, but please copy the entire template -->
 
<!-- Full documentation: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template:Infobox_hospital -->
 
| name        = Mbuya Docus Hospital
 
| org/group  = <!-- org or group that owns/manages the hospital -->
 
| logo        = <!-- please conform to copyright -->
 
| logo_size  = <!-- logo size or width in pixels -->
 
| image      = <!-- preferably photo of the main building or entrance -->
 
| image_size  = <!-- 220 is the default image size or width in pixels (225 matches default map_size). Leave blank per [[MOS:ACCESSIBILITY]] unless special size is needed. -->
 
| alt        = <!-- alternative text for image, see [[WP:ALT]] -->
 
| caption    = <!-- text displayed below image -->
 
| map_type    = <!-- uses the [[Template:Location map]] format; defines value for {{{1}}} parameter; must have latitude and longitude if using this -->
 
| relief      = <!-- any non-blank value (yes, 1, etc.) will cause the template to display a relief map image, where available -->
 
| map_size    = <!-- map size or width in pixels (do not include ""px""); default is 225 -->
 
| map_alt    = <!-- alternative text for map image, see WP:ALT for details -->
 
| map_caption = <!-- a small caption under the map such as ""Shown in region, country"" -->
 
| location    = <!-- optional - displayed before region, state, country -->
 
| region      = <!-- e.g. City or County -->
 
| state      = <!-- optional - UK: England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland; US: the US state name; CA: province name -->
 
| country    = <!-- country name or two-letter code - use UK for United Kingdom or US for United States -->
 
| coordinates = <!-- Use {{coord}} template with 'display=inline, title' -->
 
| healthcare  = <!-- UK: NHS; AU/CA: Medicare; ELSE free-form text, e.g. Private -->
 
| funding    = <!-- use: Non-profit, For-profit, Government, Public - will generate links -->
 
| type        = <!-- use: Community, District, General, District General, Teaching, Specialist -->
 
| religious_affiliation = <!-- religion the hospital is associated with -->
 
| affiliation = <!-- medical school / university affiliations (medical or paramedical) -->
 
| patron      = <!-- the individual who acts as the hospital patron -->
 
| network    = <!-- hospital network, non-owner -->
 
| standards  = <!-- optional if no national standards -->
 
| emergency  = <!-- UK/IR/HK/SG: Yes/No, in CA/IL/US: I/II/III/IV/V for Trauma certification level -->
 
| beds        = <!-- cite in article as well -->
 
| speciality  = <!-- if devoted to a speciality (i.e. not a broad spectrum); ONLY displayed if type=Specialist or type=Teaching -->
 
| helipad    = <!-- [[Template:Airport codes]] with p=n; leave blank if unknown or not verifiable -->
 
| h1-number  = <!-- The designation of the helipad (up to h12) -->
 
| h1-length-f = <!-- Helipad length in feet -->
 
| h1-length-m = <!-- Helipad length in metres -->
 
| h1-surface  = <!-- Helipad surface type, such as: Concrete, Asphalt, etc -->
 
| founded    = <!-- cite in article as well -->
 
| closed      = <!-- if defunct, please also add to Category:Defunct hospitals -->
 
| demolished  = <!-- if demolished at a different time from closure -->
 
| website    = <!-- use {{URL|www.example.com}} -->
 
| other_links = <!-- link(s) to related articles -->
 
| module      = <!-- or 'embedded' or 'nrhp' -->
 
}}
 
 
 
 
 
'''Mbuya Dorcas Hospital''', located in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]] is one of the country’s many medical centres, offering world-class services and features, a well-structured facility, together with highly reputable staff.
 
 
 
Founded by Archbishop Dr [[Ezekiel Guti]], Mbuya Dorcas Hospital opened its doors to the public in September of 2012 and has since provided life-saving care to thousands of patients from all over Zimbabwe.
 
 
 
{{#seo:
 
  |title=About  Mbuya Dorcas, Local Knowledge
 
  |titlemode=replace
 
  |keywords=Wikipedia, Mbuya Dorcas, Ezikel Guti
 
  |description=
 
  }}
 
  
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]

Latest revision as of 09:24, 17 February 2021

Redirect to:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mbuya_Docus_Hospital&oldid=99655"