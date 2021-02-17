Difference between revisions of "Mbuya Docus Hospital"

|
Mbuya Dorcas Hospital
| name = Mbuya Docus Hospital |
'''Mbuya Dorcas Hospital ''', located in [[Harare]] , [[Zimbabwe]] is one of the country's many medical centres, offering world-class services and features, a well-structured facility, together with highly reputable staff.
Founded by Archbishop Dr [[Ezekiel Guti]], Mbuya Dorcas Hospital opened its doors to the public in September of 2012 and has since provided life-saving care to thousands of patients from all over Zimbabwe.
[[Category:Hospitals]]
|
