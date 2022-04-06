|description= McLeod Ernest Chitiyo was the first indigenous Zimbabwean pathologist, having qualified as a medical doctor in 1960.

He was a pioneer pathologist in private practice in pathology in Zimbabwe, partnering with Dr George Barclay to form Barclay and Chitiyo Laboratories, a much relied upon top-class medical pathology outfit.

On his immediate return to Rhodesia, he worked at both Harare and Mpilo hospitals in the laboratory, subsequently lecturing undergraduate and postgraduate students at the [[University of Zimbabwe]].

In 1971 he then moved to specialise at Hammersmith Hospital in London to pursue his chosen speciality of pathology, completing his pathology examinations with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the University of London. He thus qualified as the first African pathologist in [[Rhodesia]] now Zimbabwe.

Background

McLeod Chitiyo was born in Mutare to Ernest and Catherine Chitiyo in 1932. His father Ernest was a well known successful pioneer Mbare businessman while his mother Catherine was a housewife. He had 11 siblings, him being the second child in this family. Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa was his uncle.

In 1959, he married Wynona Chieza, a Zimbabwean nurse who had trained in Durban. Chitiyo survived by his wife, daughter Catherine, a lawyer, son Knox and three grand children.[1]

Education

He was one of the very first pupils to be enrolled at the newly opened Chitsere Primary School in Mbare in 1946. McLeod Chitiyo enrolled at Adams College in Natal in 1949 for his Matriculation. In 1953 won a scholarship to study medicine at the University of Natal. In 1960 Chitiyo qualified as a medical doctor from the University of Natal.[1]

Career

He returned to Southern Rhodesia and did his housemanship in 1961 at Harare Hospital. On completion of his houseman-ship, Dr McLeod Chitiyo was assigned to the then Nyasaland (Malawi) as this was part and parcel of the then Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

From 1962 to 1963, Chitiyo was a government medical officer at Port Herald Hospital. In 1964, Dr Chitiyo and his wife were posted to Ndanga Hospital, him as the District Medical Officer and her as a nurse in charge. After a five year stint at Ndanga, the couple returned to Harare Hospital where he worked in the pathology department.

In 1971 he then moved to specialise at Hammersmith Hospital in London to pursue his chosen speciality of pathology, completing his pathology examinations with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the University of London. He thus qualified as the first African pathologist in Rhodesia now Zimbabwe.

On his immediate return to Rhodesia, he worked at both Harare and Mpilo hospitals in the laboratory, subsequently lecturing undergraduate and postgraduate students at the University of Zimbabwe.

He was a pioneer pathologist in private practice in pathology in Zimbabwe, partnering with Dr George Barclay to form Barclay and Chitiyo Laboratories, a much relied upon top-class medical pathology outfit.

On selling this outfit to CIMAS in 1985, the two continued as consultants to the CIMAS laboratory. McLeod Chitiyo was also involved with the National Blood Service which he where he was a director. Being the first pathologist in Zimbabwe, Dr Chitiyo became one of the founder members of the Pathology Association of Zimbabwe. He also headed the National Aids Council in its early days.[1][2]

Death

McLeod Chitiyo was on renal dialysis and had cardiac bypass surgery. He died on March 2, 2015.[1]