Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa is a South African medical doctor, soldier and Colonel. He is the leader of the 7 Medical Battalion Group, one of the most elite units of the South African Military Health Service.

Background

He was born in what was Transkei. Mdutywa was a herd boy in the Eastern Cape and was inspired to become a doctor after he saw photos of his friend’s sister, who was a doctor. Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa was unable to start his tertiary studies immediately after matriculating due to financial constraints.[1][2]

Education

He completed his schooling in Umtata. Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa had applied to Medunsa and they accepted him but he did not have any funds. He waited a year and managed to get a job as a census counter in 1996 when South Africa underwent its very first census.

The money he made was used to pay for his registration the following year, but with no funds for the rest of his fees, Mdutywa was left stranded.

He was fortunate enough to be granted a bursary from the Eastern Cape department of education. They funded the entirety of Mdutywa's studies while he was at Medunsa. He successfully completed his MBChB in 2002. Mdutywa spent an intern year at the Port Elizabeth Hospital Complex before doing community service at Rietvlei Hospital.[1][2]

Career

He is a special forces operator who joined the South African Defence Force in 2005. Mdutywa did basic military training as a captain at 5 Special Forces Regiment.

He qualified as a paratrooper in September 2005 becoming the first black doctor in the SA National Defence Force to earn the coveted “wings” followed just on a year later by his Special Forces operator’s badge, in silver.

In March 2017, the outgoing officer commanding, Colonel Siphiwo Ngqukuvana handed over the reins of the elite unit to Mdutywa. Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa made history when he was inducted as the youngest leader of the 7 Medical Battalion Group. He was previously second in command of the Centurion unit.[1][2]

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mdutywa commanded the multidisciplinary team responsible for the repatriation of South African citizens who had been stranded in Wuhan, China, which was then the epicentre of the pandemic.[3]