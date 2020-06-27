Difference between revisions of "Mcy Ghost"
McDon Vladmire (born July 13, 1998), [1] known professionally as Mcy Ghost, is a Zimbabwean rapper and songwriter. Raised in Glen View, he embarked on his music career as a hardcore rapper, and later formed a record label, Lil Moniez Entertainment. In 2015, Mcy released his first song titled "Love is game" then met with Rocker Vybz (a young multi-talented producer and graphic designer) to work together as his producer and public relations. In December 2016, after graduating from a college in Newtown, Mcy worked on his second single "I Won" and made a freestyle "Racing Blessings" with a (Zimbabwean) South Africa-based producer GT Beats. Mcy's EP (first extended play), The Story, was released in July 2017 under Lion's Roar Music and Lil Moniez Records. The EP, preceded by the single "Nigga Trap" Produced by Mega Zone, debuted at number one on the MRV Online Radio Station.
In December 2017, Mcy shot his first music video, under Lil Moniez Records in conjunction with CMTV. Mcy collaborated with quiet a number of underground hip hop and dancehall artist (Dj Mugo, Capital C and GC) amongst the other.
In December 2017, Mcy shot his first music video, under Lil Moniez Records in conjunction with CMTV. Mcy collaborated with quiet a number of underground hip hop and dancehall artist (Dj Mugo, Capital C and GC) amongst the other.
Mcy Ghost (Bossmcdee, McMillion) born McDon Vladmire [2] on July 13, 1998[1] in Glen View 1, the son of"Adben Woodburn" & "Hellen Masarakufa". Mcy grew up with his grandmother, his father and mother separated when he was young. Mcy's father died when Mcy was eight years old, apparently no one knows how he died. After separation of his parents, Hellen got married again and left Mcy in her mother's hands, Mcy attended school at Kawara Primary and Presbyterian high school. At home, Mcy was very smart but naughty and rude. As a kid, he became acquainted with his uncle, his mother's brother, who went by the rap name "Colie Kool", who rapped in the early 20st century
McDon Vladmire Masarakufa (born July 13, 1998), [1] known professionally as Mcy Ghost, is a Zimbabwean rapper and songwriter. Raised in Glen View, he embarked on his music career as a hardcore rapper, and later formed a record label, Lil Moniez Entertainment. In 2015, Mcy released his first song titled “Love is game” then met with Rocker Vybz (a young multi-talented producer and graphic designer) to work together as his producer and public relations. In December 2016, after graduating from a college in Newtown, Mcy worked on his second single “I Won” and made a freestyle “Racing Blessings” with a (Zimbabwean) South Africa-based producer GT Beats. Mcy’s EP (first extended play), The Story, was released in July 2017 under Lion’s Roar Music and Lil Moniez Records. The EP, preceded by the single "Nigga Trap" Produced by Mega Zone, debuted at number one on the MRV Online Radio Station.
In December 2017, Mcy shot his first music video, under Lil Moniez Records in conjunction with CMTV. Mcy collaborated with quiet a number of underground hip hop and dancehall artist (Dj Mugo, Capital C and GC) amongst the other.
Mcy Ghost (Bossmcdee, McMillion) born McDon Vladmire Masarakufa [2] on July 13, 1998[1] in Glen View 1, the son of"Adben Woodburn" & "Hellen Masarakufa". Mcy grew up with his grandmother, his father and mother separated when he was young. Mcy’s father died when Mcy was eight years old, apparently no one knows how he died. After separation of his parents, Hellen got married again and left Mcy in her mother’s hands, Mcy attended school at Kawara Primary and Presbyterian high school. At home, Mcy was very smart but naughty and rude. As a kid, he became acquainted with his uncle, his mother’s brother, who went by the rap name "Colie Kool", who rapped in the early 20st century
Influences
Mcy Ghost is mostly influenced by
Discography
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
|Album Title
|Album Details
|Ghost Mixtape Volume 1
|
1. LM Real Gang (Intro) Feat. Rocker Vybz
|Ghost Mixtape Volume 2
|
1. Get to me (Feat. Crocerfella , Polo Stuntiin)
|The Ape Album
Singles
|Song
|Artist
|Year
|"Zamira"
(feat. Stilo Magolide, Briss Mbada)
|Mcy Ghost
|2019
