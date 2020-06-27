Difference between revisions of "Mcy Ghost"

[[Mcy Ghost]] (Bossmcdee, McMillion) born McDon Vladmire Masarakufa [2] on July 13, 1998[1] in Glen View 1, the son of"Adben Woodburn" & "Hellen Masarakufa". Mcy grew up with his grandmother, his father and mother separated when he was young. Mcy’s father died when Mcy was eight years old, apparently no one knows how he died. After separation of his parents, Hellen got married again and left Mcy in her mother’s hands, Mcy attended school at Kawara Primary and Presbyterian high school. At home, Mcy was very smart but naughty and rude. As a kid, he became acquainted with his uncle, his mother’s brother, who went by the rap name "Colie Kool", who rapped in the early 20st century

McDon Vladmire Masarakufa (born July 13, 1998), [1] known professionally as Mcy Ghost, is a Zimbabwean rapper and songwriter. Raised in Glen View, he embarked on his music career as a hardcore rapper, and later formed a record label, Lil Moniez Entertainment. In 2015, Mcy released his first song titled “Love is game” then met with [[Rocker Vybz]] (a young multi-talented producer and graphic designer) to work together as his producer and public relations. In December 2016, after graduating from a college in Newtown, Mcy worked on his second single “[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nNDHJ8mCFs I Won]” and made a freestyle “[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Z5HayilXtw Racing Blessings]” with a ([[Zimbabwean]]) [[South Africa]]-based producer [https://twitter.com/gtbeats GT Beats]. Mcy’s EP (first extended play), [https://live.fakaza.com/index.php?a=playlist&id=52&name=mcy-ghost-the-story-mixtape-lil-moniez-ent The Story], was released in July 2017 under [http://facebook.com/lionsroarmusic.za Lion’s Roar Music] and Lil Moniez Records. The EP, preceded by the single "Nigga Trap" Produced by Mega Zone, debuted at number one on the [http://maddrockervybz-ent.blogspot.co.za MRV Online Radio Station].

McDon Vladmire Masarakufa (born July 13, 1998), [1] known professionally as Mcy Ghost, is a Zimbabwean rapper and songwriter. Raised in Glen View, he embarked on his music career as a hardcore rapper, and later formed a record label, Lil Moniez Entertainment. In 2015, Mcy released his first song titled “Love is game” then met with Rocker Vybz (a young multi-talented producer and graphic designer) to work together as his producer and public relations. In December 2016, after graduating from a college in Newtown, Mcy worked on his second single “I Won” and made a freestyle “Racing Blessings” with a (Zimbabwean) South Africa-based producer GT Beats. Mcy’s EP (first extended play), The Story, was released in July 2017 under Lion’s Roar Music and Lil Moniez Records. The EP, preceded by the single "Nigga Trap" Produced by Mega Zone, debuted at number one on the MRV Online Radio Station.

In December 2017, Mcy shot his first music video, under Lil Moniez Records in conjunction with CMTV. Mcy collaborated with quiet a number of underground hip hop and dancehall artist (Dj Mugo, Capital C and GC) amongst the other.

Mcy Ghost (Bossmcdee, McMillion) born McDon Vladmire Masarakufa [2] on July 13, 1998[1] in Glen View 1, the son of"Adben Woodburn" & "Hellen Masarakufa". Mcy grew up with his grandmother, his father and mother separated when he was young. Mcy’s father died when Mcy was eight years old, apparently no one knows how he died. After separation of his parents, Hellen got married again and left Mcy in her mother’s hands, Mcy attended school at Kawara Primary and Presbyterian high school. At home, Mcy was very smart but naughty and rude. As a kid, he became acquainted with his uncle, his mother’s brother, who went by the rap name "Colie Kool", who rapped in the early 20st century

Mcy Ghost is mostly influenced by

Album Title Album Details Ghost Mixtape Volume 1 Released: 4 july 2018 1. LM Real Gang (Intro) Feat. Rocker Vybz

2. Praying For Money

3. Glad they saw me

4. Grew up a man

5. AKA (Diss)

6. Conversation with the devil

7. Mama (Feat. Rocker Vybz) Ghost Mixtape Volume 2 Released: 2019 1. Get to me (Feat. Crocerfella , Polo Stuntiin)

2. Wait a minute

3. Trigger

4. Go safe

5. Used to

6. Trap Plans (Feat. Briss Mbada)

7. Outchea Happy

8. Dripping Me The Ape Album Release Date: Coming Soon!

Song Artist Year "Zamira" (feat. Stilo Magolide, Briss Mbada) Mcy Ghost 2019







