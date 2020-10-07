Difference between revisions of "Mcy Ghost"

Mcy Ghost (Bossmcdee, McMillion) born in Glen View (Harare) the son of "Adben Woodburn" & "Hellen Masarakufa". Mcy grew up with his grandparents and attended school at Kawara Primary and Presbyterian high school. At home, Mcy was a very smart and intelligent young man known for leading at church ,school as well in his community by getting involved in local programs and events . As a kid, he became acquainted with his uncle that rapped in early 20st century , who went by the rap name "Colie Kool" before beginning his own journey.

In December 2017 , Mcy shot his first music video, under Lil Moniez Records in conjunction with CMTV. Mcy collaborated with quiet a number of underground hip hop and dancehall artist (Dj Mugo, Capital C and GC) amongst the other .

About

McDon Vladmire Masarakufa (born July 13, 1998), [1] known professionally as Mcy Ghost, is a Zimbabwean-South African raised and based rapper and songwriter. Growing up in South Hills, he embarked on his music career as a hardcore rapper with lot of street credibility for getting involved with the most influential gang activities and community works. He formed a record label {Lil Moniez Entertainment} In 2015 whilst still in college. Mcy Ghost released his first song titled “Love is game” in December 2015, later introduced Rocker Vybz (a young multi-talented producer and graphic designer) to work together as his producer and public relations. In December 2016, after graduating from a college in Newtown(Johannesburg), Mcy worked on his second single “I Won” and a freestyle “Racing Blessings” with a (Zimbabwean) South Africa-based and multi-award winner producer GT Beats. Since, Mcy has released Ghost-Mixtape Vol 1 & vol 2 , many singles with features of some well established artist likes of Stilo Magolide , Stunner , Briss Mbada , Crocerfella, Major King , Polo Stuntin and more. Mcy Ghost released his first solo album digitally in June 2020. The Ape Album, preceded by chart toppers such as "Horror", "Blessing" , "Letter S" and Fly Away brought him on the spotlight.

Early Life

Musical style

Influences

Discography

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes

Album Title Album Details Ghost Mixtape Volume 1 Released: 4 july 2018 1. LM Real Gang (Intro) Feat. Rocker Vybz

2. Praying For Money

3. Glad they saw me

4. Grew up a man

5. AKA (Diss)

6. Conversation with the devil

7. Mama (Feat. Rocker Vybz) Ghost Mixtape Volume 2 Released: 2019 1. Get to me (Feat. Crocerfella , Polo Stuntiin)

2. Wait a minute

3. Trigger

4. Go safe

5. Used to

6. Trap Plans (Feat. Briss Mbada)

7. Outchea Happy

8. Dripping Me The Ape Album Released: July 2020 1. Blessings

2. Fly Away feat Synergy Mellow

3. Horror

4. Fighting

5. Dope Ass Nigguh feat Major King

6. Levelling

7. Letter S

8. Benjamins

9. Baby Girl

10. Dont play feat Rich Pro



Singles

Artist Song Year Mcy Ghost 1 . 24/7inclass

2 . Trees (feat. Briss Mbada)

3 . Pin All The Shitt On Me feat Briss Mbada

4 . Zamira feat Stilo Magolide , Briss Mbada

5 . Money - Feat Briss Mbada

6 . Work - PG feat Mcy Ghost

2019







