Difference between revisions of "Mcy Ghost"
|
m
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
|years_active = 2015-present
|years_active = 2015-present
| Label = Lil Moniez Entertainment
| Label = Lil Moniez Entertainment
|−
| associated_acts = {{hlist|[[Rocker Vybz]] | [[Stunner]] | [[Briss Mbada]] | Stilo Magolide | [[Gt Beats]] | [[Crocerfella]] | ̪Young Buff | Dj Mugo|Capital|GC}}
|+
| associated_acts = {{hlist|[[Rocker Vybz]] | [[Stunner]] | [[Briss Mbada]] | Stilo Magolide | [[Gt Beats]] | [[Crocerfella]] | ̪Young Buff | Dj Mugo|Capital|GC }}
|website = [http://mcyghost.com www.mcyghost.com]
|website = [http://mcyghost.com www.mcyghost.com]
}}
}}
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
{| class="wikitable"
{| class="wikitable"
|-
|-
|+
!Song
!Song
|−
!Year
!Year
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
(feat. Stilo Magolide, Briss Mbada
|+
|−
|+
|+
(feat.
|+
|+
Stilo Magolide , Briss Mbada
|+
|+
Mcy Ghost
| 2019
| 2019
|-
|-
Revision as of 22:34, 7 October 2020
|Mcy Ghost
|Background information
|Birth name
|McDon Vladmire Masarakufa
|Also known as
|Mcy Ghost
|Born
|July 13, 1998
Harare, Zimbabwe
|Origin
|Zimbabwean
|Genres
|Hip Hop
|Occupation(s)
|Instruments
|Vocals
|Years active
|2015-present
|Labels
|Lil Moniez Entertainment
|Associated acts
|Website
|www.mcyghost.com
Contents
About
McDon Vladmire Masarakufa (born July 13, 1998), [1] known professionally as Mcy Ghost, is a Zimbabwean-South African raised and based rapper and songwriter. Growing up in South Hills, he embarked on his music career as a hardcore rapper with lot of street credibility for getting involved with the most influential gang activities and community works. He formed a record label {Lil Moniez Entertainment} In 2015 whilst still in college. Mcy Ghost released his first song titled “Love is game” in December 2015, later introduced Rocker Vybz (a young multi-talented producer and graphic designer) to work together as his producer and public relations. In December 2016, after graduating from a college in Newtown(Johannesburg), Mcy worked on his second single “I Won” and a freestyle “Racing Blessings” with a (Zimbabwean) South Africa-based and multi-award winner producer GT Beats. Since, Mcy has released Ghost-Mixtape Vol 1 & vol 2 , many singles with features of some well established artist likes of Stilo Magolide , Stunner , Briss Mbada , Crocerfella, Major King , Polo Stuntin and more. Mcy Ghost released his first solo album digitally in June 2020. The Ape Album, preceded by chart toppers such as "Horror", "Blessing" , "Letter S" and Fly Away brought him on the spotlight.
Early Life
Mcy Ghost (Bossmcdee, McMillion) born in Glen View (Harare) the son of "Adben Woodburn" & "Hellen Masarakufa". Mcy grew up with his grandparents and attended school at Kawara Primary and Presbyterian high school. At home, Mcy was a very smart and intelligent young man known for leading at church ,school as well in his community by getting involved in local programs and events. As a kid, he became acquainted with his uncle that rapped in early 20st century, who went by the rap name "Colie Kool" before beginning his own journey.
Musical style
Influences
Mcy Ghost is mostly influenced by
Discography
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
|Album Title
|Album Details
|Ghost Mixtape Volume 1
|
1. LM Real Gang (Intro) Feat. Rocker Vybz
|Ghost Mixtape Volume 2
|
1. Get to me (Feat. Crocerfella , Polo Stuntiin)
|The Ape Album
|
1. Blessings
Singles
|Artist
|Song
|Year
|Mcy Ghost
|
1 . 24/7inclass
|2019
References
- Rocker Vybz - Pindula
- Mcy Ghost has released double tracks from his upcoming Mix tape titled "The Story"
- MUSIC VIDEO: Mcy Ghost ft Briss Mbada x Stilo Magolide – Zamira - 3-mob.com
- LM rappers “Mcy Ghost and Briss Mbada” links up with rapper Stilo Magolide after being released from custody
- Zimbabwe’s Trap Invasion: Mcy Ghost – ZAMIRA ft Briss Mbada x Stilo Magolide - seventhirtyapparel.com
- Mcy Ghost on iTunes