Difference between revisions of "Mcy Ghost"





About

McDon Vladmire Masarakufa (born July 13, 1998), [1] known professionally as Mcy Ghost, is a Zimbabwean-South African raised and based rapper and songwriter. Growing up in South Hills, he embarked on his music career as a hardcore rapper with lot of street credibility for getting involved with the most influential gang activities and community works. He formed a record label {Lil Moniez Entertainment} In 2015 whilst still in college. Mcy Ghost released his first song titled “Love is game” in December 2015, later introduced Rocker Vybz (a young multi-talented producer and graphic designer) to work together as his producer and public relations. In December 2016, after graduating from a college in Newtown(Johannesburg), Mcy worked on his second single “I Won” and a freestyle “Racing Blessings” with a (Zimbabwean) South Africa-based and multi-award winner producer GT Beats. Since, Mcy has released Ghost-Mixtape Vol 1 & vol 2 , many singles with features of some well established artist likes of Stilo Magolide , Stunner , Briss Mbada , Crocerfella, Major King , Polo Stuntin and more. Mcy Ghost released his first solo album digitally in June 2020. The Ape Album, preceded by chart toppers such as "Horror", "Blessing" , "Letter S" and Fly Away brought him on the spotlight.

Early Life

Mcy Ghost (Bossmcdee, McMillion) born in Glen View (Harare) the son of "Adben Woodburn" & "Hellen Masarakufa". Mcy grew up with his grandparents and attended school at Kawara Primary and Presbyterian high school. At home, Mcy was a very smart and intelligent young man known for leading at church ,school as well in his community by getting involved in local programs and events. As a kid, he became acquainted with his uncle that rapped in early 20st century, who went by the rap name "Colie Kool" before beginning his own journey.

Musical style

Influences

Mcy Ghost is mostly influenced by

Discography

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes

Album Title Album Details Ghost Mixtape Volume 1 Released: 4 july 2018 1. LM Real Gang (Intro) Feat. Rocker Vybz

2. Praying For Money

3. Glad they saw me

4. Grew up a man

5. AKA (Diss)

6. Conversation with the devil

7. Mama (Feat. Rocker Vybz) Ghost Mixtape Volume 2 Released: 2019 1. Get to me (Feat. Crocerfella , Polo Stuntiin)

2. Wait a minute

3. Trigger

4. Go safe

5. Used to

6. Trap Plans (Feat. Briss Mbada)

7. Outchea Happy

8. Dripping Me The Ape Album Released: July 2020 1. Blessings

2. Fly Away feat Synergy Mellow

3. Horror

4. Fighting

5. Dope Ass Nigguh feat Major King

6. Levelling

7. Letter S

8. Benjamins

9. Baby Girl

10. Dont play feat Rich Pro



Singles

Artist Song Year Mcy Ghost 1 . 24/7inclass

2 . Trees (feat. Briss Mbada)

3 . Pin All The Shitt On Me feat Briss Mbada

4 . Zamira feat Stilo Magolide , Briss Mbada

5 . Money - Feat Briss Mbada

6 . Work - PG feat Mcy Ghost

2019







