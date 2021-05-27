Mdumiseni Ntuli

Mdumiseni Ntuli is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. In 2018 he was elected as ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary.

Background

Ntuli hails from KwaXimba.[1]

Education

He graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) with an honours degree in politics. By the time he graduated, Ntuli had risen to the position of Students Representative Council (SRC) president.[1]

Career

He started off as a member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

Ntuli was elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary in July 2018. He defeated one of former president Jacob Zuma's closest allies, Super Zuma. Ntuli said he was on the verge of moving to the ANC headquarters in Luthuli House to take up a managerial position when party members in the province asked him to stand for the provincial secretary position.

Before his election as ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, Ntuli had served as spokesman of the party’s provincial executive committee. He had however lost his position in January 2018 when the ANC’s national executive committee disbanded the provincial executive committee after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg found a number of irregularities had taken place at the 2015 provincial conference.[2][1]