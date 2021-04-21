Difference between revisions of "MediaWiki:Loginprompt"

Zimbabwe has a population of 13 061 239.<ref name="hhah"/> The capital city of Harare is home to more than 2 million people.<ref name="hhah"/> According to the 2012 census report, the male population in the country was 6 280 539 whilst the total female population was 6 780 700.<ref name="hhah"/> The average household size was 4.2.<ref name="hhah"/> The population density per square kilometre stood at 33.<ref name="hhah"/>

The Zimbabwean population includes the native Africans, the majoirty indigenous [[Shona]] and [[Ndebele]], but also [[Tonga]], [[Tawara]], [[Venda]], [[Ndau]] and [[Kalanga]], and others. Besides these major ethnic groups, there are also resident migrants many from sub-Saharan Africa. As at 2012, the population of people in Zimbabwe stood at 13 061 239.<ref name="hhah">, [http://www.zimstat.co.zw/dmdocuments/Census/CensusResults2012/National_Report.pdf Zim Stat],''Zim Stat'', published:2012,retrieved:6 Feb 2015"</ref>

The '''Republic of Zimbabwe''' is a country located in the Southern Africa region. Its capital city is [[Harare]] and the country has 10 [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. Zimbabwe is 390,580 sq km and is bordered on all sides by other countries (Zambia in the north, South Africa in the South, Botswana in the west and Mozambique in the east). For travel distances, see [[distances in Zimbabwe]].

Log in



The Republic of Zimbabwe is a country located in the Southern Africa region. Its capital city is Harare and the country has 10 Zimbabwe Provinces. Zimbabwe is 390,580 sq km and is bordered on all sides by other countries (Zambia in the north, South Africa in the South, Botswana in the west and Mozambique in the east). For travel distances, see distances in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean population includes the native Africans, the majoirty indigenous Shona and Ndebele, but also Tonga, Tawara, Venda, Ndau and Kalanga, and others. Besides these major ethnic groups, there are also resident migrants many from sub-Saharan Africa. As at 2012, the population of people in Zimbabwe stood at 13 061 239.[1]

The National Anthem. Click below to play https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:National_Anthem_of_Zimbabwe._Simudzai_mureza_wedu_weZimbabwe.mp3

Population

Zimbabwe has a population of 13 061 239.[1] The capital city of Harare is home to more than 2 million people.[1] According to the 2012 census report, the male population in the country was 6 280 539 whilst the total female population was 6 780 700.[1] The average household size was 4.2.[1] The population density per square kilometre stood at 33.[1]