Difference between revisions of "Medicine Musakwa"

In July 2018, Medicine Musakwa was elected to Ward 26 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2258 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Mutoko RDC with 2258 votes, beating David Mhundwa of MDC-Alliance with 274 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]