Difference between revisions of "Medicine Nyadenga"

In July 2018, Medicine Nyadenga was elected to Ward 9 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 967 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Gutu RDC with 967 votes, beating Raban Boora of MDC-Alliance with 736 votes, Albert Foto of ZPP:GPM with 46 votes, Kumbirai Mutingwende of MDC-T with 31 votes and Obert Tendeukai Madondo of PRC with 26 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

