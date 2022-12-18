The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03].[1]

It is a successor of the '''Drugs Control Council (DCC)''' and the '''Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL)'''.

DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969, the Drugs and Allied Substances Control Act [Chapter 15.03]. ZRDCL became operational in 1989.

Tel: +263-242-736981/5; 08255; 792165;

Cell: 0772-145-191/2/3

Email: mcaz@mcaz.co.zw

Website: https://www.mcaz.co.zw/

Organisation Structure

MCAZ Board Members

Dr Misheck Chiware (Chairperson)

Dr is a medical doctor (retired obestetrician and gynaecologist). He is also an ordained preacher in the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.

Dr Clemence Duri

Dr Chiware is a medical doctor, public health specialist and entrepreneur. He is employed at City of Harare Health Department as the Medical Superintendent of Beatrice Infectious Disease Hospital and TB Programme Manager for the metropolitan City of Harare.

Jefter Kunonga

He is the director at airfreight clearing company and a holder of a Ph.D. in strategic management.

Dr Christopher Pasi

Dr Pasi is a medical doctor and a specialist consultant Physician.

Dr Susan Mutambu

Dr Mutambu is a full-time senior lecturer at medical laboratory, AU. She is a holder of PhD in Biomedical Sciences, Master in Medical Parasitology and Bachelor of Microbiology and HND Applied Biology degrees.