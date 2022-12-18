The '''Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)''' is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03].<ref name="MCAZ"> [https://www.mcaz.co.zw/who-we-are/ Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe] Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>

The '''Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)''' is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03].<ref name="MCAZ"> [https://www.mcaz.co.zw/who-we-are/ Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe] Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>

It is a successor of the '''Drugs Control Council (DCC)''' and the '''Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL)'''.

DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969, the Drugs and Allied Substances Control Act [Chapter 15.03]. ZRDCL became operational in 1989.

Tel: +263-242-736981/5; 08255; 792165;

Cell: 0772-145-191/2/3

Email: mcaz@mcaz.co.zw

Website: https://www.mcaz.co.zw/

Dr Misheck Chiware (Chairperson)

Dr Chiware is a medical doctor (retired obestetrician and gynaecologist). He is also an ordained preacher in the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.

Dr Clemence Duri

Dr Chiware is a medical doctor, public health specialist and entrepreneur. He is employed at City of Harare Health Department as the Medical Superintendent of Beatrice Infectious Disease Hospital and TB Programme Manager for the metropolitan City of Harare.

Jefter Kunonga

He is the director at airfreight clearing company and a holder of a Ph.D. in strategic management.

Dr Christopher Pasi

Dr Pasi is a medical doctor and a specialist consultant Physician.

Dr Susan Mutambu

Dr Mutambu is a full-time senior lecturer at medical laboratory, AU. She is a holder of PhD in Biomedical Sciences, Master in Medical Parasitology and Bachelor of Microbiology and HND Applied Biology degrees.

Regulatory Functions

Evaluation and Registration

The Evaluations and Registrations (EVR) Division of the MCAZ assesses applications for medicinal products.

The EVR Division reviews the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines intended for marketing, sale, and distribution in Zimbabwe.

Licensing and Enforcement

The Licensing and Enforcement Division (LED) is responsible for pharmaceutical inspections, including inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, dispensing clinics, dispensing medical practitioners, public institutions, veterinary medicines general dealers (VMGD), wholesale dealers, and medicine distributors.

Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Trials

MCAZ houses the National Pharmacovigilance Centre which participates in the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring.

The Clinical Trial Unit of the Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Trials Division of MCAZ has a regulatory oversight function for all clinical trials conducted in Zimbabwe.

Laboratory Services

MCAZ, Medical devices laboratory does regulation and quality conformity assessment of male condoms and medical gloves.

The MCAZ Chemistry laboratory is responsible for the chemical analysis of medicinal products and allied substances.

Legal and Corporate Affairs

The Legal and Corporate Affairs Unit is under the office of the Director-General and is responsible for the following:

Legal Risk assessment and management

Reviewing and drafting legislation

Drafting and Reviewing Contracts

Legal advice to the Director General and all Divisions, Units and Committees of the Authority

Interpretation of legislation

Co-ordination of cases for litigation with MCAZ external legal counsel

Management of the Legal and Corporate Affairs Unit internal business processes

Joint Custodian of Corporate Governance framework

Secretariat to the Legal, Hearing and Audit Committees