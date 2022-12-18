Difference between revisions of "Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe"
The '''Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)''' is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03].<ref name="MCAZ"> [https://www.mcaz.co.zw/who-we-are/ Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe] Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>
Latest revision as of 10:39, 18 December 2022
|Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03].[1]
It is a successor of the '''Drugs Control Council (DCC)''' and the '''Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL)'''.
DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969, the Drugs and Allied Substances Control Act [Chapter 15.03]. ZRDCL became operational in 1989.
Contact Details
Tel: +263-242-736981/5; 08255; 792165;
Cell: 0772-145-191/2/3
Email: mcaz@mcaz.co.zw
Website: https://www.mcaz.co.zw/
MCAZ Board Members
Dr Misheck Chiware (Chairperson)
Dr Chiware is a medical doctor (retired obestetrician and gynaecologist). He is also an ordained preacher in the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.
Dr Clemence Duri
Dr Chiware is a medical doctor, public health specialist and entrepreneur. He is employed at City of Harare Health Department as the Medical Superintendent of Beatrice Infectious Disease Hospital and TB Programme Manager for the metropolitan City of Harare.
Jefter Kunonga
He is the director at airfreight clearing company and a holder of a Ph.D. in strategic management.
Dr Christopher Pasi
Dr Pasi is a medical doctor and a specialist consultant Physician.
Dr Susan Mutambu
Dr Mutambu is a full-time senior lecturer at medical laboratory, AU. She is a holder of PhD in Biomedical Sciences, Master in Medical Parasitology and Bachelor of Microbiology and HND Applied Biology degrees.
Regulatory Functions
Evaluation and Registration
The Evaluations and Registrations (EVR) Division of the MCAZ assesses applications for medicinal products.
The EVR Division reviews the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines intended for marketing, sale, and distribution in Zimbabwe.
Licensing and Enforcement
The Licensing and Enforcement Division (LED) is responsible for pharmaceutical inspections, including inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, dispensing clinics, dispensing medical practitioners, public institutions, veterinary medicines general dealers (VMGD), wholesale dealers, and medicine distributors.
Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Trials
MCAZ houses the National Pharmacovigilance Centre which participates in the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring.
The Clinical Trial Unit of the Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Trials Division of MCAZ has a regulatory oversight function for all clinical trials conducted in Zimbabwe.
Laboratory Services
MCAZ, Medical devices laboratory does regulation and quality conformity assessment of male condoms and medical gloves.
The MCAZ Chemistry laboratory is responsible for the chemical analysis of medicinal products and allied substances.
Legal and Corporate Affairs
The Legal and Corporate Affairs Unit is under the office of the Director-General and is responsible for the following:
- Legal Risk assessment and management
- Reviewing and drafting legislation
- Drafting and Reviewing Contracts
- Legal advice to the Director General and all Divisions, Units and Committees of the Authority
- Interpretation of legislation
- Co-ordination of cases for litigation with MCAZ external legal counsel
- Management of the Legal and Corporate Affairs Unit internal business processes
- Joint Custodian of Corporate Governance framework
- Secretariat to the Legal, Hearing and Audit Committees
Further Reading
- ↑ Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 18 December 2022