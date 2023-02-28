Pindula

Mega Pak Zimbabwe recycles HDPE, and crates Ruwa.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 211 Chihombe Rd, Ruwa.
Phone: G. Ndawana - 0772 135508, 0273 2935-8.
Email: gndawana@megaind.co.xw;
Website:

Materials

Recycle HDPE, eg. Crates.

2020±138 tons

