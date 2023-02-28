Difference between revisions of "Mega Pak Zimbabwe"
Revision as of 11:35, 28 February 2023
Mega Pak Zimbabwe recycles HDPE, and crates in Ruwa.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 211 Chihombe Rd, Ruwa.
Phone: G. Ndawana - 0772 135508, 0273 2935-8.
Email: gndawana@megaind.co.xw;
Website:
Materials
Recycle HDPE, eg. Crates.
2020±138 tons