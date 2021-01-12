Difference between revisions of "Megafest National Awards"

Pindula

2018

Outstanding Security Company of the Year

Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year

Best Marketed Organisation of the Year

Award of Excellence of the Year

Brand of the Year

PA/Secretary of the Year

Principal of the Year (Vocational)

Principal of the Year (Teacher's College)

Principal of the Year (Polytechnic)

Vice Chancellor of the Year (Private)

Vice Chancellor of the Year (State)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Leadership Award of the Year

Young Manager of the Year

Female Manager of the Year

Manager of the Year

Outstanding Business Personality of the Year

+ Elliot Wonenyika (Chartered Accountants Academy) - 2nd runner up

Female Director of the Year

Director of the Year

=Industrialist of the Year

CEO of the Year

Businesswoman of the Year

Businessman of the Year

