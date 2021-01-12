Difference between revisions of "Megafest National Awards"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 51:
|Line 51:
===Vice Chancellor of the Year (State)===
===Vice Chancellor of the Year (State)===
|−
* Prof [[Eddie Mwenje]] (Bindura University of Science Education]]) - winner
|+
* Prof [[Eddie Mwenje]] (Bindura University of Science Education]]) - winner
* Eng [[Quinton C Kanhukamwe]] ([[Harare Institute of Technology]]) - 1st runner up
* Eng [[Quinton C Kanhukamwe]] ([[Harare Institute of Technology]]) - 1st runner up
* Prof [[Pardon Kuipa]] ([[Lupane State University]] - 2nd runner up
* Prof [[Pardon Kuipa]] ([[Lupane State University]] - 2nd runner up
|Line 96:
|Line 96:
* Dr [[Simbarashe Tatenda Makuni]] ([[Belvedere Medical Centre]]) - 1st runner up
* Dr [[Simbarashe Tatenda Makuni]] ([[Belvedere Medical Centre]]) - 1st runner up
|−
|+
===Industrialist of the Year==
* [[Tagarira Mutenga]] ([[Nash Paints]]) - winner
* [[Tagarira Mutenga]] ([[Nash Paints]]) - winner
* [[Thompson Dondo]] ([[Impala Car Rental]]) - winner
* [[Thompson Dondo]] ([[Impala Car Rental]]) - winner
Latest revision as of 15:52, 12 January 2021
2018
Outstanding Security Company of the Year
- Safeguard - winner
- Peace Security - 1st runner up
Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year
- Rawson Properties - winner
- Trevor Dollar Estate Agents - 1st runner up
- Southbay Real Estate - 2nd runner up
Best Marketed Organisation of the Year
- Premier Service Medical Investments (PSMI) - winner
- Impala Car Rental - 1st runner up
- Traverze Travel - 2nd runner up
- Agriseeds 2nd runner up
Award of Excellence of the Year
- Africa Regional Intellectual Property Rights - winner
- Belvedere Medical Centre - winner
- Wattle Company - winner
- Lucid Investments Management - winner
Brand of the Year
- Nash Paints - winner
PA/Secretary of the Year
- Rose Katai (Zimbabwe National Water Authority) - winner
- Vivian Eliverimu (Fidelity Life) - 1st runner up
- Biyata Chatitiyara (NEC Agriculture of Zimbabwe) - 2nd runner up
Principal of the Year (Vocational)
- Juma Banda (Westgate Industrial Training Centre) - winner
- John D Chidzoma (DMC Hotel Training Centre) - 1st runner up
Principal of the Year (Teacher's College)
- Rosemary Mutasa Nyarugwe (Nyadire Teachers College) - winner
- Benson Mutambudzi (Masvingo Teachers College) - 1st runner up
Principal of the Year (Polytechnic)
- Gilbert Mzenzi Mabasa (Bulawayo Polytechnic) - winner
- Washington Chandiwana (Gweru Polytechnic) - 1st runner up
- Dr Tafadzwa Mudondo (Harare Polytechnic) - 1st runner up
- Poniso Watema (Mutare Polytechnic) - 2nd runner up
Vice Chancellor of the Year (Private)
- Prof Ranga Zinyemba (Catholic University of Zimbabwe) - winner
- Prof Munashe Furusa (Africa University) - 1st runner up
- Prof Sunungurai D Chingarande-Mutanga (ZEGU) - 1st runner up
- Prof Ephraim T Gwebu (Solusi University) - 2nd runner up
Vice Chancellor of the Year (State)
- Prof Eddie Mwenje (Bindura University of Science Education) - winner
- Eng Quinton C Kanhukamwe (Harare Institute of Technology) - 1st runner up
- Prof Pardon Kuipa (Lupane State University - 2nd runner up
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Gift Mungazi (Manna Real Estate Agents) - winner
- Justin Machibaya (Homelux Group) - 1st runner up
- Neriser Sibanda (Lucid Investments Management) - 2nd runner up
- Tapiwa Mutinhima (Powerdrive) - 2nd runner up
Leadership Award of the Year
- David Chawota (CAAZ) - winner
- Mavuto Munginga (Willdale Limited) - winner
- Useni Sibanda (Zimbabwe Christian Alliance) - 1st runner up
- Peter Banda (Project Management Zimbabwe) - 2nd runner up
Young Manager of the Year
- Edmore Mtisi (Econet) - winner
- Keven Munhenga (Mega Market) - 1st runner up
- Owen Munyaradzi Munhuwamambo (Steward Bank) - 2nd runner up
Female Manager of the Year
- Caroline Nechitima (Zimbabwe council of Curches) - winner
- Joyce Tinarwo (Zimpost) - 1st runner up
Manager of the Year
- Tafadzwa Tafadzwa (Cresta Hotels) - winner
- Bernard Makoni (Border Timbers) - 1st runner up
- [[Hickman Chakonza] (Proplastics) - 1st runner up
- Fredius Dzumbunu (Population Services Zimbabwe) - 2nd runner up
Outstanding Business Personality of the Year
- Dr Farai Muchena (Premier Services Medical Investments) - winner
- Elles Mukunyadze (Training and Advisory Services) - 1st runner up
- Comfort Mbofana (Star FM) - 1st runner up
- Temba Ruvingo (Agribank) - 2nd runner up
- Elliot Wonenyika (Chartered Accountants Academy) - 2nd runner up
Female Director of the Year
- Ellen Chivaviro (Zimbabwe National Water Authority) - winner
Director of the Year
- Paschal Changunda (Proplastics) - winner
- Dr Simbarashe Tatenda Makuni (Belvedere Medical Centre) - 1st runner up
Industrialist of the Year
- Tagarira Mutenga (Nash Paints) - winner
- Thompson Dondo (Impala Car Rental) - winner
- Dr Abel Mubango (Peace Security) - winner
CEO of the Year
- Nyasha Chizu (PRAZ) - winner
- Richard Matengambiri (Rawson Properties) - 1st runner up
Businesswoman of the Year
- Dr Tsitsi M Mupfunya (Milestone Group of Schools) - winner
- Aziza Hawa (Fazak Africa (Pvt) Ltd) - Woman of Excellence in Business
- Memory Mudyiwa Mugadza (Joy Pharmacies) - 1st runner up
Businessman of the Year
- Farai Matsika (Doves) - winner
- Mncedisi Dube (River Valley Properties) - Disruptive Businessman
- Pikirayi Deketeke (Zimpapers) - 1st runner up
- Kudakwashe L Chigiya (Proplastics) - 1st runner up
- Warren Meares (Simbisa) - 2nd runner up
- Benjaman T Mazarire (Hillthru Enterprises) - 2nd runner up