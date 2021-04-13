Difference between revisions of "Melgin Tafirenyika"
Melgin Tafirenyika is an award-winning Zimbabwean filmmaker, actor, model, director and producer.
Awards
Tafirenyika’s short-film titled A New World, was selected among more than 800 submissions from across the world for the Texas Musicbed Reopen Challenge.[1]
References
- ↑ Film producer Melgin Tafirenyika nominated for American competition, ZBC, Published: 2020, Retrieved: April 13, 2021