[[File:Melgin Tafirenyika.jpg|thumb|Melgin Tafirenyika]] '''Melgin Tafirenyika''' is an award-winning [[Zimbabwean]] filmmaker, actor, model, director and producer. He is the director and founder of [[Light Image Productions]].

Education

He studied drama and performing arts theatre at the State Theatre School in Pretoria in 2010.[1]

Career

Modelling

His modelling work saw him working with prominent brands across Africa such as MTN, VISA, DSTV, ECONET and many others. He started modelling in 2006 at Model Management International.[2]

Acting

Melgin Tafirenyika featured in local, regional and international films that include The Widow, Generations, Easy Money and Fong Kong Pastor. His mother introduced him to the producer of Mawoko Matema, ltai Kakuwe. Melgin Tafirenyika made his first appearance on Maimbodei – a drama on Ztv. In 2008 he moved to South Africa to study drama. In 2010 while in South Africa, l had an idea for his first film – I Will Marry Myself. he became a writer and became a director by default.[2]

In the British series The Widow, Tafirenyika played the role of a Congolese police officer.[3]

Film Making

Tafirenyika landed his debut film I Will Marry Myself on South Africa’s Mzanzi Magic.[1]

By 2021, he had written over 20 films and directed over 25 movies in Zimbabwe and South Africa. In December 2020, 10 of Melgin’s films were showing on Zambezi Magic channel 162 on DStv.[2] In 2016, Tafirenyika struck a deal with UK-based company Star Galaxy Media Production for marketing of the movie titled My First Boyfriend. The deal would see the movie premièring in England as well as several other festivals in many Western countries.[4]

Filmography

I Will Marry Myself (2012)

(2012) Deep Thought (2013)

(2013) Love Is Not Enough Short Film (2014)

Short Film (2014) Sour Milk (2015)

(2015) Muchero Wemusango (2015)

(2015) Flowers Of Dry Seasons (2016)

(2016) 30 February (2016)

(2016) Butterfly (2016)

(2016) The Pod (2016)

(2016) Shortlist (2017)

(2017) Chihombiro (2018)

(2018) 206 Bones

Love Is Not Enough (2018)

(2018) Flowers Of Dry Thorns (2018)

(2018) 5th Anniversary

I Married My Mother (2019)

(2019) Can Of Worms (2019)

(2019) Chapungu (2019)

(2019) Are We Strangers (2019)

(2019) The Creation (2019)

(2019) A New World (2020)

Awards

Tafirenyika’s short-film titled A New World, was selected among more than 800 submissions from across the world for the Texas Musicbed Reopen Challenge.[5] In May 2018, he won the Best Entertainer Award at the Zim Excellence Awards in Cape Town, South Africa.[3]

