Melissa Tate

Melissa Tate is a Zimbabwean political commentator and analyst based in the United States of America. Her name went viral following claims she made about Hydroxychloroquine, which were subsequently retweeted by former United States President Donald Trump.

Background

She says she relocated to the United States of America at the age of 19 when she arrived in the country from Zimbabwe to attend university.[1]

Melissa runs the website The Right Politics.

Controversies

Hydroxychloroquine Claims

In 2020, Melissa Tate's name went viral after her tweet that doctors around the world had approved hydroxychloroquine as the treatment to Covid-19, was retweeted by Donald Trump. In the tweet, Tate wrote:

6000 doctors surveyed across the world all said #Hydroxychloroquine works in Covid patients. Multiple Studies in France found it effective. & yet here in America it is being suppressed to keep deaths high so the economy can be shut down ahead of the election. It’s sick!

Melissa Tate with Donald Trump

Twitter temporarily banned Melissa Tate's profile over the tweet. However, Trump’s retweet of that post is no longer available. According to The Washington Post, Trump's Twitter profile was also penalized due to the sharing of “misinformation”, which included the retweet from Melissa Tate and a video titled ‘a message from America’s Frontline Doctors’.[2]