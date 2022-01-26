(No difference)

Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.

Background

Age

Mellisa Mafadzwa was born on 25 January 2002.[1]

Mellisa Mafadzwa got engaged to Enzo Ishall on 25 January 2022.[2][3]





Education

Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.[4]

Pictures

