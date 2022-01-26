Pindula

Mellisa Mafadzwa
Mellisa Mafadzwa Biography
Born (2002-01-26) January 26, 2002 (age 20)
Known forBeing Enzo Ishall's girlfriend
Websitewww.instagram.com/melz_sha5/

Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.

Background

Age

Mellisa Mafadzwa was born on 25 January 2002.[1]

Relationship with Enzo Ishall

Mellisa Mafadzwa got engaged to Enzo Ishall on 25 January 2022.[2][3]


Education

Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.[4]

Pictures

References

