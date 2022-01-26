Difference between revisions of "Mellisa Mafadzwa"
|Mellisa Mafadzwa
|Born
|January 26, 2002
|Known for
|Being Enzo Ishall's girlfriend
|Website
|www
Mellisa Mafadzwa is the girlfriend of Zimdancehall musician Enzo Ishall.
Background
Age
Mellisa Mafadzwa was born on 25 January 2002.[1]
Relationship with Enzo Ishall
Mellisa Mafadzwa got engaged to Enzo Ishall on 25 January 2022.[2][3]
Education
Mafadzwa learnt at Life Long Education College.[4]
Pictures
